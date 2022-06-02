KK told wife about pain in arm and shoulder; antacids found in hotel: Police

As the interim autopsy report has established cardiac arrest as the reason behind singer KK's death, a doctor who conducted the autopsy told news agency PTI that the singer had several heart blockages and could have been saved if CPR was administered on time. The autopsy report found excessive fluid in the lungs and haemorrhage in the brain. The doctor has revealed that KK has 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries and he must be experiencing some pain which he mistook as s symptom of a digestive problem. The autopsy has also revealed that KK used to take a lot of antacids.

One of the factors that might have led to the cardiac arrest is the excessive excitement during the performance, which can result in a stoppage of blood flow leading to an irregular heartbeat for a very short time.

A police officer said KK's wife who flew to Kolkata on Wednesday confirmed to the police that the singer used to take a lot of antacids. KK had told his wife about pain in his arms and shoulders. Police also found several strips of antacids from the hotel room where KK was staying.

On Tuesday, after performing at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, KK started feeling unwell. He was taken to the five-star hotel where he was staying. As he collapsed in the hotel room, he was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was declared brought dead. Videos from the live performance emerged showing how KK was sweating on the stage and also took a break during the performance. When he was taken out of the auditorium, a huge crowd followed him; in the lift of the hotel too, he posed for selfies. Several first-person accounts emerged on social media claiming how the closed auditorium was packed much beyond its capacity.

(With inputs from PTI)

