Knowledge systems of India more relevant now: Pradhan

Indian knowledge systems today have become more relevant than ever, especially in providing solutions to current global challenges, Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Thanjavur on Sunday.

Speaking at the 36th convocation event of Sastra University, Pradhan said, “We have inherited a great civilisational legacy from our greats like Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Nagarjuna and Thiruvalluvar that led our education system to solve global challenges.”

Pradhan said that the magnificent temples of Tamil Nadu are wonders of the world as well as reminders of the fact that India was the cradle of civilisation. “Tamil Nadu is also a land blessed with great knowledge diversity and the motto ‘Think Merit, Think Transparency’ furthers this legacy,” he said, adding that an icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher and it is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar’s philosophy and Indian knowledge systems to the globe.

Pradhan congratulated Chancellor Prof. R Sethuraman for his passion to provide quality higher education during the last four decades at Thirumalaisamudram.

He said, “Sastra has justified its name and demonstrated excellence in the field of knowledge. I am happy to know that Sastra University is also foraying into humanities and liberal arts courses. These are equally important branches of studies, especially at a place like Thanjavur and Tamil Nadu which is renowned for its spectacular art, architecture, music and culture.”

He also said that by continuing the rich legacy of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and many illustrious citizens of Tamil Nadu, students of the University will make the nation proud.

“As a premier institute of higher learning, Sastra University must continue its pioneering efforts in research and innovation. He expressed his confidence that leaders of SASTRA will create sustainable entrepreneurial and developmental models and lead humanity to a bright future,” the Union Minister said.

Pradhan also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said that it emphasised Indian languages as a philosophical document to create global citizens.

“India as a civilisation has a critical role in the next 25 years and students have a significant role to play in conserving and promoting our civilisational legacy as well as in advancing Indian Knowledge Systems for global welfare. Sastra University must also become a torchbearer of NEP 2020,” he added.

The Minister also visited the Shanmugha Precision Forging Unit of Sastra Engineering College, a leading manufacturer of non-ferrous and ferrous forging.

Pradhan paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Thanjavur West Sarvodaya Kendram guided by his ideals of Khadi and Swadeshi and said that the kendram was encouraging the development of Khadi and village industries and also empowering local arts, crafts and artisans. (ANI)