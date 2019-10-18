Kochhar attends IIIT meet with Pokhriyal

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:07 IST

New Delhi: Former ICICI Bank CEO, Chanda Kochhar, who quit her post following allegations of a quid-pro-quo between her and the Videocon Group -- the charge is that she cleared loans to the group in return for an investment in her husband Deepak Kochchar’s renewable energy company -- continues to be chairman of the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Vadodara and even attended a meeting of the IIITs with HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday.

The IIIT at Vadodara is one of several set up under the Public Private Partnership model, involving the central and state governments and private companies.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing serious allegations against Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

“The HRD minister chaired the IIIT coordination forum meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi.Kochhar was also present as she is the chairperson of the IIIT at Vadodara,” a senior government official confirmed on condition of anonymity.

A second official, who also spoke to Hindustan Times on the anonymity, said “there have been no clear directions in this regard. So Kochhar who was appointed as chairman of IIIT Vadodara in 2016 for a five-year-period continues in that position. As chairperson of that institute she can attend meetings of the IIIT coordination forum.”

An official at the IIIT at Vadodra confirmed that Kochar is still the chairperson of the institute. “As chairperson she will be invited to official meetings,” the officer said adding that it was for the HRD ministry to examine if the details of the case warranted any action. “For us she is the chairperson of the institute,” the official said. IIIT Vadodara is an institute in the PPP mode, he said.

Attempts made to reach out to Kochhar did not fructify.

Most meetings in HRD involve academicians and such a scenario is unusual, the second official added. A third HRD official who asked not to be named said Kochhar did not speak much during the meeting. The minister’s office did not immediately respond to a query from HT on Thursday.

“She continues to be the chairperson of the institute. The president of India had appointed her and has not removed her. No proposal has gone for her removal. So, naturally she can attend meeting,” said a senior HRD ministry official. A press release issued by the HRD ministry on Wednesday said that Nishank chaired the 2nd meeting of the IIIT Coordination Forum in New Delhi today. Indian Institute of information Technology (IIITs) Coordination Forum is the apex body for deciding policy and directions for 20 IIITs established under PPP mode. These IIITs are partially supported by government.They are required to become self sufficient in a short span of time.

The HRD minister particularly focused on economic transformation to US$ 5 Trillion economy by 2024. He empathized the role of IIITs in achieving economic transformation and incorporating social development, the statement said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:07 IST