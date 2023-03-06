Kochi waste dump fire under control but air quality dips

Thiruvananthapuram: The fire that broke out at a solid waste dumping yard in Brahamapuram in Kochi has been brought under control on Sunday, but toxic fumes that engulfed the port city aggravated pollution and air quality recorded an alarming 900 micrograms per cubic metre, said a senior revenue official.

Fire fighters try to douse the fire that broke out at a solid waste dumping yard in Brahamapuram in Kochi. (PTI)

He said it was the highest increase in PM 2.5 (particulate matter refers to tiny particles or droplets in the air that are two and a half microns or less in width) in the state and permissible standard of PM 2.5 is 60-80 micro grams per cubic metre. District collector Renu Raj has advised people to remain at home in view of deteriorating air quality.

“The fire is under control now. It will be doused completely by later in the day. The government will help the city corporation in clearing the legacy waste and take effective measures to check such incidents,” said state industry minister P Rajeev after an emergency meeting in which health minister Veena George also participated. The government had sought the help of the Navy to douse the fire and its coppers were pressed into service on Saturday.

The government has also asked hospitals in the city to reserve some beds for treating ailments related to inhaling toxic air and set up oxygen parlours near the dumping yard. Many residents complained breathlessness and some people with respiratory tract infections have been shifted to houses of their relatives. “As my wife is suffering from acute asthma, I have shifted her to my sister’s house in Palakkad till normalcy returned. It is sad even at this age we have to grapple with such problems,” said Rajasekharan Nair, a retired government servant.

Though the fire began on Thursday evening, it aggravated on Saturday and high temperature also added to the plight of fire fighters, officials said. They said five officials of the fire force have sought treatment. As per a 2021 estimate of the Kochi corporation, 550,000 metric tonne of legacy waste has been accumulated in a 40-acre area in Brahamapuram. The Kerala Pollution Control Board had imposed a fine of ₹1.8 crore last year on the corporation and issued an ultimatum for bio-mining but official apathy delayed clearing of the mount that gradually increased, said above-quoted officials.

