Kodiyeri is CPI(M) state secy for third consecutive term

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), state committee meet in Kochi on Friday elected senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as the state secretary for the third consecutive term even as the party inducted many new faces in the committee and secretariat in tune with its generational shift policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020, Balakrishnan (68) had taken a long leave citing “health reasons” but the real trigger was his youngest son Bineesh Kodiyeri’s arrest by the enforcement directorate in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. He returned to his post last year after his son was granted bail by Karnataka high court.

Hailing from party citadel Kannur (north Kerala), Balakrishnan, considered close to chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan, began his political career as a student in 1970s. Rising through the ranks, Balakrishnan became legislator five times and was the home minister during the V S Achuthanandan government (2006-11). He was elected as the state secretary for the first time in 2015. He is also a member of the highest decision-making body of the party, politburo, since 2008. A grassroots leader and a good organiser, he’s known for his pragmatic approach to contentious issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have to build a robust party and cadre in the state. The party’s policy of retiring leaders who crossed 75 years gave fresh chances to many youngsters. We have already formulated a vision document for the state for next 25 years. We will start wide-ranging discussion on it,” said Balakrishnan while announcing the list of new state committee and secretariat members. Though the CM crossed 75, the party has given him an exception.

After winning last assembly elections in 2021, all the ministers of the outgoing cabinet, including health minister K K Shailaja and former finance minister Thomas Issac were dropped as part of its campaign to inject fresh blood in Pinarayi 2.0.Eight new faces, including three ministers were included in the 17-member state secretariat. Young leaders like M Swaraj, former MP P K Biju, and Puthalath Dinesan figure in the secretariat list. Former chief minister V S Achuthanandan (98), who missed the state conference for the first time in his seven-decade- long career, has been retained as an invitee in the state committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elevation of former Kannur district secretary P Sasi to the state committee was a big surprise and many women activists have deplored it. He was expelled from the party in 2011 following allegations of sexual misconduct by a party colleague. Five years later, a local court had exonerated him and two years later, he came back to the party fold. “The party always talks big about women power and their empowerment but at the same time it unabashedly accommodates leaders like him,” said activist K Ajitha. But state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan defended his elevation.

“He had to undergo party action but he remained a disciplined worker. He was also exonerated by the courts,” he said. Sasi was political secretary to the then CM E K Nayanar (1996-2001) and later he was shifted to Kannur as the district secretary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON