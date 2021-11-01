Kodiyeri slams central agencies after release

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI (M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was lodged in a Bengaluru jail in a money laundering case over the past year, accused central agencies of implicating him in a fabricated case following his release on Sunday.

Bineesh was received by his father and other relatives upon reaching home in Thiruvanathapuram. He said, “You know a major political party is behind it. I will talk more about this in coming days.” he said.

“I am happy to see him back,” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. When asked whether he would return to the party secretary’s post, Balakrishnan evaded a direct reply, requesting not to mix his son’s release with the next political move.

The Community Party of India (Marxist) had granted Balakrishnan, who was diagnosed with cancer, leave on ‘health grounds and appointed A Vijayaraghavan as the acting secretary.

A small-time actor and cricketer, Bineesh has often been surrounded by controversy. He was also allegedly close to many actors and businessmen in Kerala.

The Karnataka police held drug peddler Anoop Mohammad and two others in August 2020 in a drug-related case. During the investigation, Mohammad mentioned Bineesh’s name, suggesting he was a business partner.

Later, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took over the case, Bineesh was arrested on October 28, 2020 and charged under section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED said Bineesh pumped unaccounted money to the tune of ₹5 crore into Mohammad’s bank account and took heavy returns from it. The Karnataka high court granted Bineesh bail after several rounds of legal battles.