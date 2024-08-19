Kolkata doctor's murder-rape | Lawyer attacks Mamata Banerjee, says parents refused money because...

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the counsel for the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim's parent, on Monday accused the West Bengal government of trying to influence witnesses. He also attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming she tries to play down crimes against women by paying the victims compensation. RG Kar doctor's rape-murder: Women protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor.(AP file photo)

"The role of CM in the state of West Bengal is very condemnable. Wherever there is rape she wants to immediately get into contact with the victim's family, pay them money and say everything is over. Unfortunately, she has fixed a rate card for rape victims," he said, per ANI.

The lawyer said Mamata Banerjee often attempts to purchase witnesses and such attempts were also made in this case.

"She attempts to purchase the witnesses, that attempt was also made in this case. The parents of the victim girl firmly refused it because they did not like to be part of the game played by the CM," he added.

The victim's father had recently said he refused to accept compensation because his daughter would not approve of this and would be hurt.

"On the contrary, they have given us the authority to move to court and we have done the same. The investigation is transferred to the CBI. The CBI has to submit the reports in the court," the lawyer said.

He further lashed out at Kolkata police.

"Police commissioner should not have held the press conferences. We have seen that he is a complete failure in controlling the situation. According to me, the activity of the police after the report is not satisfactory," the counsel said.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital. She had gone to the room to rest in the midst of a grueling 36-hour shift.

She was smothered to death after being brutally tortured.

The CBI is probing the case. The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy over the crime.

The agency, however, is grilling the medical college's ex-principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh. They have asked the doctor why he made her parents wait three hours before letting them see her body.

With inputs from ANI