Kolkata doctor rape-murder | Student arrested for ‘provocative’ post against CM Mamata Banerjee: ‘Life threats to…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested a student for a “provocative, offensive comments” social media post that incited violence against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)

The accused, Kirti Sharma, who operated under the handle "kirtisocial" on Instagram, is accused of encouraging others to assassinate the chief minister in a manner reminiscent of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, the Kolkata Police said.

“A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim,” news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Also Read | Differences in Mamata Banerjee's party over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case; where is Abhishek Banerjee?

“At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities,” he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, the police said.

On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said Kolkata Police is taking action against only those people who are posting on social media wrong information, fake audio and disclosing the name of the doctor raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kunal Ghosh said people can protest but in a proper manner.

“If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times,” Kunal Ghosh posted on X.

"But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, names and photos of the deceased, the police will warn you", he said.

Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Roy had called upon the CBI, which is probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar MCH, to act fairly and demanded the custodial interrogation of the former principal of the medical establishment and the CP to know "who and why floated the suicide story".

Kolkata Police have also issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer told news agency PTI.

Apart from these persons, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)