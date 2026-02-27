Kolkata earthquake tremors: What is the epicentre and magnitude of the quake that jolted city?

Major tremors were felt across Kolkata and several parts of south Bengal on Friday afternoon after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck in neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the National Centre os Seismology (NCS). The USGS placed the epicentre near Khulna in southwestern Bangladesh. (Representational image)

According to NCS, today's earthquake parameters are as follows:

Magnitude: 5.5

Date: 27/02/2026

Time: 13:22:25 IST

Latitude: 22.57 N

Longitude: 89.11 E

Depth: 10 Km

Region: Bangladesh

The NCS placed the epicentre in southwestern Bangladesh and recorded the magnitude at 5.3, with the quake occurring at approximately 1:52 pm local time.

Earlier, the USGS had reported the tremor as magnitude 5.3, locating the epicentre 26 km southwest of Khulna at 13:52:30 local time.

Variations in preliminary magnitude estimates are common as agencies refine seismic data.

Kolkata residents rush outdoors The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were strongly felt in high-rise buildings across Kolkata.

Office workers stepped out of buildings as a precautionary measure. In several residential complexes, residents gathered in open spaces.

There were no immediate reports of major structural damage or casualties in Kolkata.

Epicentre close to Bengal border Khulna, located in southwestern Bangladesh, lies relatively close to the India-Bangladesh border and the Sundarbans delta region. The proximity of the epicentre, roughly 100–150 km from Kolkata, explains why the tremors were distinctly felt across south Bengal.

According to USGS, the earthquake occured 23 kilometres from Taki, a town in West Bengal.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake is categorised as moderate, capable of causing noticeable shaking over a wide area, particularly in regions with soft alluvial soil such as the Gangetic delta.