Tremors felt in Kolkata: Where was the epicentre of earthquake?

Tremors were felt in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal and Assam as a 5.6 magnitude rattled on Sunday evening.

Tremors were felt across Kolkata and North Bengal on Sunday.(Unsplash/Representative)

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The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Punakha in Bhutan, north of Assam.

The National Centre for Seismology, in a social media post, later said that the earthquake occurred at 11:06 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 26 kilometres.

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{{^usCountry}} "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan," the NCS said on X. Tremors felt in northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan," the NCS said on X. Tremors felt in northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from West Bengal and Assam, the tremors were felt in parts of northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from West Bengal and Assam, the tremors were felt in parts of northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents in Sikkim capital Gangtok and other parts of the state said they felt tremors for a few seconds, following which they rushed out of their homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents in Sikkim capital Gangtok and other parts of the state said they felt tremors for a few seconds, following which they rushed out of their homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal, including Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. However, there were no reported injuries or property damages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal, including Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. However, there were no reported injuries or property damages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The earthquake jolts were also reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earthquake jolts were also reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The main quake was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main quake was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km. {{/usCountry}}

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