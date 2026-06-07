Tremors felt in Kolkata: Where was the epicentre of earthquake?
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
Tremors were felt in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal and Assam as a 5.6 magnitude rattled on Sunday evening.
The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Punakha in Bhutan, north of Assam.
The National Centre for Seismology, in a social media post, later said that the earthquake occurred at 11:06 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 26 kilometres.
"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan," the NCS said on X.
Tremors felt in northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim{{/usCountry}}
"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 07/06/2026 23:06:43 IST, Lat: 27.627 N, Long: 89.660 E, Depth: 26 Km, Location: Bhutan," the NCS said on X.
Tremors felt in northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim{{/usCountry}}
Apart from West Bengal and Assam, the tremors were felt in parts of northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim.{{/usCountry}}
Apart from West Bengal and Assam, the tremors were felt in parts of northeast, Bangladesh and Sikkim.{{/usCountry}}
Residents in Sikkim capital Gangtok and other parts of the state said they felt tremors for a few seconds, following which they rushed out of their homes.{{/usCountry}}
Residents in Sikkim capital Gangtok and other parts of the state said they felt tremors for a few seconds, following which they rushed out of their homes.{{/usCountry}}
The tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal, including Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. However, there were no reported injuries or property damages.{{/usCountry}}
The tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal, including Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. However, there were no reported injuries or property damages.{{/usCountry}}
The earthquake jolts were also reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan.{{/usCountry}}
The earthquake jolts were also reported in neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan.{{/usCountry}}
The main quake was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km.{{/usCountry}}
The main quake was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 2.8 at 11:18 PM IST at a depth of 22 km, and a magnitude 2.4 at 11:52 PM IST at a depth of 18 km.{{/usCountry}}