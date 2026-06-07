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Tremors felt in Kolkata: Where was the epicentre of earthquake?

The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 05:27 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Tremors were felt in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal and Assam as a 5.6 magnitude rattled on Sunday evening.

Tremors were felt across Kolkata and North Bengal on Sunday.(Unsplash/Representative)

The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Punakha in Bhutan, north of Assam.

The National Centre for Seismology, in a social media post, later said that the earthquake occurred at 11:06 PM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 26 kilometres.

 
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