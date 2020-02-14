Man stabs wife with screwdriver, throws acid on her outside son’s school: Cops

india

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on his wife after stabbing her with a screwdriver in south sub-urban Kolkata on Thursday, police said.

“The woman had gone to her son’s school to give him lunch during tiffin-break,”said a senior officer of Kasba police station on condition of anonymity.

“It was around 11:30 am and other students and parents were also present at the school. The man came and stabbed the woman with a screwdriver on the back of her head. When she tried to resist he threw acid on her,” said the officer.

The incident took place outside a private school in front of other children and their parents. The accused, Jayanta Das, was overpowered by shopkeepers and passersby.

He was arrested from the spot. The woman was rushed and admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

“We have arrested the man on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman,” the officer said.

“The man works as an electrician. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the couple had a marital discord. The accused used to suspect his wife and had frequent quarrels over the issue. Further investigation into the incident is on,” said the officer.

According to police, the woman said that Das used to suspect her of having an extramarital affair.

Police said that the acid injuries were not much but she had deep stab injuries on the back of her head. Her condition was reported to be stable. Further details are awaited,” police said.