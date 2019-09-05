Kolkata Police STF seize detonator, computer, cellphones from home of two suspected JMB members in Bengal

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:27 IST

Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) personnel on Wednesday recovered a detonator, a computer, two cellphones and some other alleged objectionable material from the house of a suspected member of Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who was held on August 3.

The seized material was found at suspected militant Abdul Bari’s house during an STF search operation on Wednesday. Another suspected JMB operative, 28-year old Nijamuddin Khan’s house in Itahar of North Dinajpur district-- about 380 km away from Kolkata—was also searched, but didn’t lead to any seizure, said district police officers.

Officers also said on condition of anonymity that interrogators have found that Bari visited Mokimnagar madrasa under Lalgola police station area in Murshidabad district several times.

Also Read: Jamaat ul Mujahideen in Bengal – A decade of activities

While investigating the 2014 Burdwan blast, officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) came to know that this madrasa was used for indoctrination and training of jihadis and sealed it subsequently.

On August 3, STF officers said that Bari and Khan, who were in charge of ‘North Dinajpur module’ of the banned JMB, used to look after recruitment and training under the instructions of Salahuddin Salahein and Ejaz Ahmed, two top leaders of the outfit.

Cops came to know about Bari and Khan after grilling Abul Kashem, a JMB militant from Kolkata, on August 2.

Also Read: Bangladesh terror group setting up bases near border, ties up with Pak’s LeT

Bari’s arrest has left the residents of his Kashimpur village in North Dinajpur district in disbelief.

“We don’t believe that he was associated with any terrorist outfit or with the recruitment of terrorists. We are sure he was framed,” said Mosharaf Hossain, Bari’s maternal uncle.

Bari used to work at a local pathological laboratory. He was missing for nine days before STF nabbed him from Shamsi area in Bengal’s Malda district. His family had lodged a missing diary with Itahar police station.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:23 IST