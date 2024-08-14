Kolkata rape, murder case: Autopsy reveals brutal assault on 32-year-old doctor

The post-mortem examination of the 32-year-old doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, has revealed details of the brutal manner in which she was tortured before the accused strangled her. Doctors from the Indian Medical Association stage a candle march in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI)

The report, submitted to the Kolkata Police on Monday by autopsy surgeons at the same hospital, has concluded that the “homicidal injuries” were “antemortem” and sexual in nature, meaning that the trainee doctor was raped and assaulted before she was murdered.

While the main accused, Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested, the police are yet to rule out involvement of more people in the crime. The Calcutta high court has handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with indication of sexual penetration,” doctors at R G Kar Hospital and police officers said, citing the four-page report. HT has not seen a copy of the report.

The rape and murder likely took place between 3am and 5am on August 9, the report said.

“The victim’s thyroid cartilage was badly mangled due to strangling and a deep wound was found in her private parts,” the doctors said citing the report.

Multiple injuries were found on her abdomen, mouth, fingers, shoulders and left leg, the report said. There were also scratches on her face, it said.

“The mouth and throat were constantly pressed to prevent screaming. The throat was strangled to suffocate. The thyroid cartilage was damaged due to strangling,” the post-mortem report, submitted to the victim’s family on Monday, said. There were also indications that the woman was brutalized with a foreign object, the report said.

While injuries were also found on her eyes, the report did not attribute a cause for these. Doctors aware of the details of the examination said the lenses in her spectacles shattered and injured her eyes.

The body of the woman, a second-year postgraduate student who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning. The crime took place at the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late on Friday night and police later said that multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

A 31-year-old civic volunteer with the police, Sanjay Roy, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case and was sent to 14-day police custody.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with doctors and nurses leading protests in Kolkata and other parts of India, and suspending all elective procedures and OPD services.