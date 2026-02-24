Agartala, The bus service between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka resumed after a hiatus of 18 months due to political turmoil in Bangladesh, and 20 passengers on board the first such vehicle reached the Tripura capital on Tuesday. Kolkata-Agartala via Dhaka bus service resumes after 18-month hiatus

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury welcomed the passengers at Akhaura Integrated Checkpost .

The bus arrived in Agartala from Kolkata via Dhaka with around 20 passengers, while another bus left for the West Bengal capital.

The Royal-Maitri international bus service has been suspended for the past year due to political turmoil in Bangladesh, resulting in visa issues and a sharp decline in the number of passengers. With the situation improving, the operator sought to recommence the service, according to an official.

"Development is never possible without friendship. It is through friendship and cooperation that relations between two neighbouring countries become stronger," he said in a Facebook post.

On the foundation of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding, the relationship between the two countries grows deeper and stronger, Chowdhury said, adding that it is the reality and an undeniable truth.

"The Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata and Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala bus services are a major example of this friendship. Keeping that faith, trust, and reality in mind, and recognising the importance of peace, stability, and development," he said.

Chowdhury expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will grow even stronger and that peace and prosperity will prevail.

The in-charge chairman of Tripura Road Transport Corporation Samar Roy said the international bus service was halted for 18 months due to political turmoil in Bangladesh.

"Today, the bus arrived in Agartala from Kolkata via Dhaka with around 20 passengers. Another bus with fewer passengers left for Kolkata via Dhaka. We do believe that passenger count will gradually increase once the visa process gets stabilised," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.