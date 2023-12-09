Kota schoolgirl hangs self at home

The reason behind the suicide by the class 10 student of a government school is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Nikita Koli returned home after school Friday afternoon and went to her room, where she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her 'chunni'.

Bhawani Shankar, the girl's father, was at work when he got a call from his landlord informing him about the incident.

Nikita was rushed to MBS Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The reason behind suicide is yet to be investigated as no suicide note was recovered from her room, Assistant Sub Inspector at Kunhari Police Station Kartar Singh said.

Nikita's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, he said.