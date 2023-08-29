Kota suicides: Panel suggests preventive measures to de-stress students

The committee formed to suggest preventive measures following a spate of suicides in Rajasthan’s coaching hub of Kota has directed test preparation institutes to conduct fun activities to de-stress students, upload motivational videos on the online platform, and consider reducing syllabus to reduce pressure.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has formed the panel, which is expected to submit its report within 15 days after visiting Kota. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The directions were issued at a meeting principal secretary (higher and technical education) Bhawani Singh Detha, who has been named as the committee head, chaired virtually on Monday to discuss ways to check suicides.

The meeting was held after two students preparing for the pre-medical entrance test died by suicide on Sunday in the latest in a series of such deaths. Kota collector Om Prakash Bunkar, representatives of coaching institutes, and the hostel association attended the meeting.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot this month formed the Detha-led committee, which is expected to submit its report within 15 days after visiting Kota.

Bunkar said the coaching institutes will conduct fun activities after the classes are over. He added the institutes have been asked to mandatorily upload motivational videos so that they are easily accessible to the students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee has directed the formation of a panel of subject experts from every institute to suggest the reduction of syllabus to reduce pressure on students. Officials said students will be asked to answer questions on Google Forms daily to help identify vulnerable students and for any action if needed.

Bunkar said the coaching institutes have been directed to track students who appear doubtful in classes, perform poorly in the tests, and skip classes and tests. “Institutes will have to send them for counselling.”

The two students died by suicide on Sunday after appearing for their weekly test. Psychiatrist Vinayak Pathak said most institutes do not follow guidelines. He called for a system of sending results personally. ”Most coaching centres keep discriminating with the students based on their results. The toppers are rewarded with special privileges which make the situation more complex for the weaker students.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 23 students have died by suicide in Kota this year, the highest since 2015 when the administration first began compiling records of such deaths. Six of the 23 deaths took place in August alone, prompting the administration on Sunday to order coaching institutes to suspend tests for two months.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday hit out at the coaching institutes saying they were only interested in money and harassed students. “You [parents] give money to the coaching institutes, but they threaten your children...”

Nitin Vijay, the CEO of Kota’s Motion Institute, said they are not mafia but a symbol of education. “The fee structure is maintained everywhere. It is also there in government institutions. We prepare the children for competitive examinations. Such examinations provide the country with some brilliant minds. It is important for the development of the country as well.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the government cannot blame the coaching centres. “Such incidents are taking place across the country. It is a national issue. I feel that parental pressure and over-expectations lead to such incidents. We are also worried.”

Kota test-prep business is estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crores annually. Students from around the country arrive in Kota after completing Class 10 to join test-prep institutes. Fifteen students died by suicide in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015.