Kovind lauds Gujarat’s developmental model, says can be replicated

Ahmedabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded Gujarat’s development model and the contribution of the state’s people and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel to the country.

“...for the past few years, the Gujarat model of development is being seen as an...example which can be implemented in any region and state of the country,” he said in the address to the state assembly.

It was the first address by a president to the House and was organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

Kovind referred to Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront and called it an impressive example of urban transformation. “Relationship between the Sabarmati and its residents has been given a new dimension while keeping the environment safe. This can be a good example for all the other cities of the country situated on the river banks,” he said.

He said assembly members are representatives of the people of their area and state but more importantly their constituents consider them to be the creators of their destiny. “The hopes and aspirations of the people are associated with them.” He said efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people should be paramount for lawmakers.

Kovind said there is no better place than Gujarat to celebrate freedom and the Amrit Mahotsav. He added Mahatma Gandhi not only provided leadership to India’s freedom struggle but also showed a new path, a new thinking, and a new philosophy to the world. “Today whenever there is any kind of violence in the world, the importance of Bapu’s motto Ahimsa is realised.”

He called Gujarat’s history unique. “This land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel can be called the land of Satyagraha.”

Kovind said Patel gave independent India its unified form and strengthened the foundation of administration. “His...Statue of Unity on the banks of Narmada, which is the tallest in the world, is a small gift from a grateful nation in his memory.” He added the Gujarat assembly has taken many revolutionary steps for the state’s development. “A progressive system was established in the field of local self-government and education by the Gujarat Panchayat Bill, 1961 and the Gujarat Compulsory Elementary Education Act, 1961...”

Kovind said Gujarat is the only state where an infrastructure development law was passed in 1999 to encourage investment and development. “The Gujarat Organic Agricultural University Act, 2017...is also noteworthy.” He praised the present and previous state governments as well as serving and former assembly members for their contribution to Gujarat’s progress.