Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations
india news

Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations

Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha called the centenary year celebrations a memorable event and a reminder of the glorious traditions of the legislature
President Ram Nath Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 12:08 PM IST
By Arun Kumar

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Patna on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Bihar for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday. The building hosted the inaugural session of the joint Bihar and Orissa Provincial Council on February 7, 1921.

Kovind will address the Bihar assembly members and visit the Takht Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, and the Mahavir Mandir.

Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha called the centenary year celebrations a memorable event and a reminder of the glorious traditions of the legislature.

Also Read | Bihar bypolls: Eye on Tarapur, JD(U) inducts son of veteran politician

Kovind was the Bihar governor before he became the President in 2017. Soon after he was sworn in as the President, he visited the state to launch Bihar’s third phase of the agriculture road map. Later, he visited the state for the convocation ceremonies at Rajendra Agriculture University and NIT Patna and the international Dharma-Dhamma conference at Rajgir.

RELATED STORIES

Kovind will also lay the foundation of Shatabdi Stambh (centenary column) being built to showcase Bihar’s history and plant sapling of Bodhi tree during his two-visit to the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘First flight’s landing akin to paying obeisance to revered land’, PM on Kushinagar

Supreme Court sets aside 2-week furlough granted to Asaram's son Narayan Sai

Namal Rajapaksa says ‘great honour’ to be on first flight to land at Kushinagar 

Punjab: BSF recovers made-in-Pakistan pistols, heroin near international border
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP