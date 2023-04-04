‘Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala’: BJP 'exposes' coal 'scam’ in latest ‘Congress Files’ video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday released the third installment of its ‘Congress Files’ video campaign, which aims at exposing alleged corruption within the opposition party.

After accusing the Congress of looting ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule, the saffron party has attacked the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that was in power for two terms till 2019 over claimed coal scams worth ₹1,86,000 in this latest video.

In the three-minute long video titled 'Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala', the BJP alleged discrepancies in the allocation of coal mines during the UPA regime. The BJP criticized the Congress party, stating that "Koyle ki dalali me haath kaala is not just a proverb, but the reality of the situation. "In 2012, Congress not only tainted its hands but also its face,” the BJP said, training guns at the party.

“Congress means corruption, season 1, episode 3,” the video said before coming down heavily on the party as BJP claimed that in the UPA rule, coal being so instrumental in the economy, became a victim of corruption itself.

"When Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister for the second time, he made many promises, However, during his tenure, instead of his promises, it was the corruption on his watch that made the headlines," the BJP added in the video.

The ruling party asserted the national exchequer suffered losses amounting to ₹1,86,000 crore because of the Congress’ ‘coal scam’. The video said that between 2004-2009, about 100 companies were illegally allocated coal mines without proper auctioning. “The CAG had also pointed out the wrong allocation of coal mines," they stated.

“Congress’ games played along with coal companies not just damaged the Indian economy but also its image” the video further alleged. “During 2004-2009, the Union Coal ministry was under former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and the Prime Minister himself.”

The BJP also took a personal jab at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by dubbing him a ‘remote control’ of the Gandhi family in the video. The video featured former party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi with Singh in the backdrop as the BJP suggested that Singh was under the family's influence.

The BJP's attack comes a month after the Congress launched a similar campaign 'hum Adani ke hain kaun' - questioning the government's silence' on granting 'monopolies' to the billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

The opposition party is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by the saffron party.

