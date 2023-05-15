Sameer Wankhede's wife dismisses bribery charges, calls them ‘mere allegations’

Reacting to the allegations against husband Sameer Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede said on Monday, “Everyone knows that the allegations being levelled against him are wrong. These are just allegations and we are fully cooperating in the CBI proceedings. We have faith in law and order and are ready to cooperate with the investigating agency as a responsible citizen.”

Sameer Wankhede(HT File Photo)

Sameer Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was charged with demanding ₹25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the drugs case. According to reports, ₹50 lakhs out of the alleged bribe amount was obtained by Wankhede.

Reacting to the allegations against him, Wankhede said earlier, “I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found ₹23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service.”

Wankhede further claimed that the officials also took away his wife's phone.

Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case

Sameer Wankhede, who was a 2008-batch IRS officer, raided the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021. During the raids, Wankhede arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others on charges of the possession of drugs. However, the NCB, in its chargesheet, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan mentioning that there was no sufficient evidence to prove the charges levelled against him.

