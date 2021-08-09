Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Krishna, Godavari River Management Board to hold emergency meeting today
india news

Krishna, Godavari River Management Board to hold emergency meeting today

The ministry of jal shakti, through a gazette notification on July 16, set the jurisdiction of Godavari River Management Board and Krishna River Management Board to reduce friction between the two states in the area of water management.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 08:43 AM IST
In a letter to the Godavari River Management Board, Telangana special chief secretary Rajat Kumar said the representatives of the state will not be able to attend the board meeting

The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) are set to meet on Monday to take steps on issues mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre on their jurisdiction. The states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been engaged in a war of words over water sharing and some irrigation projects on the Krishna river, which prompted Centre to come out with the gazetted notification to GRMB and KRMB.

The ministry of jal shakti, through a gazette notification on July 16, set the jurisdiction of GRMB and KRMB to reduce friction between the two states in the area of water management. It is aimed at awarding the boards more powers for administration, regulation, operation, and maintenance of projects listed therein in Godavari and Krishna rivers in the two states.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government said on Sunday that it won't be able to take part in the emergency meeting due to some prior commitments. In a letter to the Godavari River Management Board, Telangana special chief secretary Rajat Kumar said the representatives of the state will not be able to attend the board meeting, owing to various legal matters posted on Monday. "It is requested to kindly indicate another convenient date so that members from Telangana state can attend the meeting and present their views," Kumar wrote to the board.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court complaining that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 directions of the Krishna River Management Board and those of the Centre. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana responded that he would not adjudicate the legal issues involved in the matter, insisting that the states resolve the matter through talks, which the Supreme Court bench was willing to assist, an invitation which the Andhra government declined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
godavari river in andhra pradesh krishna river
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP