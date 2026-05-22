Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Over 30 legislators to meet top brass in Delhi, says MLA Krishna

Congress MLA Belur Gopal Krishna on Friday said that at least 30-35 party legislators will travel to the national capital by May 28 or 29 to pressure the party leadership to effect a Cabinet reshuffle aimed at providing opportunities to about 20 of them.

Krishna noted that the chief minister change issue is for the high command to decide.(PTI)

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Demanding that the reshuffle happens within 15 days, since the government completed three years in power, he warned they might take a strong decision if the ministry rejig does not occur and fresh faces are not inducted into the Cabinet.

"It was earlier decided to go to Delhi after the Kerala chief minister was chosen. Now that the CM is chosen, we will meet in two-three days and 30-35 of us (MLAs) will go to Delhi. This time, we have a do-or-die situation because it has been three years since the government took office, but still no one is discussing a Cabinet reshuffle," Krishna said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently stated there would be a Cabinet reshuffle, inducting 15 new people.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have requested to take 20 people, because those who are ministers now, have enjoyed power for three years. So we have decided to go to Delhi probably by May 28 or 29. Earlier, 25 of us had gone. Now the number has increased, so about 35 of us may go," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have requested to take 20 people, because those who are ministers now, have enjoyed power for three years. So we have decided to go to Delhi probably by May 28 or 29. Earlier, 25 of us had gone. Now the number has increased, so about 35 of us may go," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asserting that their demand is that the Cabinet reshuffle should happen, the MLA said the current ministers should be replaced and opportunity should be given to new people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asserting that their demand is that the Cabinet reshuffle should happen, the MLA said the current ministers should be replaced and opportunity should be given to new people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There is nothing that the same people should continue as ministers. We have given them three years' time. Six more months were given to them as ministers after the government completed the halfway mark. For the Congress party to remain strong in the state, a decision has to be made to rejig the Cabinet," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is nothing that the same people should continue as ministers. We have given them three years' time. Six more months were given to them as ministers after the government completed the halfway mark. For the Congress party to remain strong in the state, a decision has to be made to rejig the Cabinet," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Noting that the chief minister change issue is for the high command to decide, Krishna responded to a question, saying, "We are asking for our rights. Regarding the CM change issue, you should ask the leadership."

"We should be given the minister post by effecting a reshuffle. If not, we will have to take strong decisions in the days ahead. We will not allow it to continue like this. We should be given an opportunity in 15 days. If not, we have other plans. We will decide on them," he added.

According to reports, some Congress MLAs who are ministerial aspirants are already in Delhi to meet the party leadership there.

Last month, a team of senior MLAs met party leadership in Delhi and pressed for a Cabinet reshuffle. Some first and second time MLAs have also expressed ministerial aspirations.

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The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.

According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on the leadership change.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full five years term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

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Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

Three Cabinet berths are currently vacant. B Nagendra resigned over embezzlement allegations at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and K N Rajanna was sacked on the party high command's instructions. The recent death of Minister D Sudhakar created a third vacancy.

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