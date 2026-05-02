BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet has cleared a ₹600 crore action plan for the development of minority colonies in the state along with other infrastructure and welfare schemes even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Congress of indulging in appeasement of “just one minority community”.

K’taka clears ₹ 600 cr for minority areas; BJP alleges ‘appeasement’

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The state cabinet, in a meeting on Thursday, announced support for high-speed rail corridors, ₹18,133-crore suburban project around Bengaluru and the scheme to implement development projects in the colonies dominated by the minority community.

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashok on Friday said, “On one hand, the Karnataka government, which has been sitting pretty while making excuses to the Supreme Court that there’s no money to conduct GBA elections, is now plunging into oily minority politics by doling out ₹600 crore just to secure its vote bank. This is nothing but a ploy to appease just one community, not what’s truly in the state’s interest.”

He pointed to what he described as gaps in governance, adding: “No money to conduct GBA elections. No proper salaries for Anganwadi or ASHA workers. No pay for library staff, NREGA employees, and lecturers. The state’s farmers are consuming poison in the premises of government offices, job seekers are spilling onto the streets fighting for recruitment. But for the Siddaramaiah government, pandering to minorities is the supreme priority. This government, which uses the people’s tax money solely for electoral gains, has no trace of ethics left.”

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement came as the ruling Congress deals with internal tensions linked to the Davanagere South bypoll. K Abdul Jabbar, who headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Minority Department, resigned after disagreements over candidate selection and campaign management. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar accepted his resignation and dissolved the Minority Cell committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement came as the ruling Congress deals with internal tensions linked to the Davanagere South bypoll. K Abdul Jabbar, who headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Minority Department, resigned after disagreements over candidate selection and campaign management. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar accepted his resignation and dissolved the Minority Cell committee. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While announcing the cabinet decisions on Thursday, minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil dismissed opposition suggestions that the timing was linked to the Davanagere South by-election. “Do you think an action plan would be prepared suddenly after the Davanagere bypolls?” he said, adding that the proposal had been in progress for some time and that such claims were baseless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While announcing the cabinet decisions on Thursday, minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil dismissed opposition suggestions that the timing was linked to the Davanagere South by-election. “Do you think an action plan would be prepared suddenly after the Davanagere bypolls?” he said, adding that the proposal had been in progress for some time and that such claims were baseless. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Giving details of the Cabinet decisions, Patil said the state government will provide legislative and administrative help to Centre in implementing the 607-km Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving details of the Cabinet decisions, Patil said the state government will provide legislative and administrative help to Centre in implementing the 607-km Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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The cabinet also granted in-principle approval for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project at Bidadi, estimated at around ₹18,133 crore. The project will cover about 7,481 acres across nine villages in Bengaluru South district and Ramanagara taluk, Patil said.

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