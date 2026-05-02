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K’taka clears 600 cr for minority areas; BJP alleges ‘appeasement’

Karnataka cabinet approves ₹600 crore for minority colonies, sparking BJP accusations of appeasement amid governance issues and bypoll tensions.

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet has cleared a 600 crore action plan for the development of minority colonies in the state along with other infrastructure and welfare schemes even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Congress of indulging in appeasement of “just one minority community”.

K’taka clears 600 cr for minority areas; BJP alleges ‘appeasement’

The state cabinet, in a meeting on Thursday, announced support for high-speed rail corridors, 18,133-crore suburban project around Bengaluru and the scheme to implement development projects in the colonies dominated by the minority community.

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashok on Friday said, “On one hand, the Karnataka government, which has been sitting pretty while making excuses to the Supreme Court that there’s no money to conduct GBA elections, is now plunging into oily minority politics by doling out 600 crore just to secure its vote bank. This is nothing but a ploy to appease just one community, not what’s truly in the state’s interest.”

He pointed to what he described as gaps in governance, adding: “No money to conduct GBA elections. No proper salaries for Anganwadi or ASHA workers. No pay for library staff, NREGA employees, and lecturers. The state’s farmers are consuming poison in the premises of government offices, job seekers are spilling onto the streets fighting for recruitment. But for the Siddaramaiah government, pandering to minorities is the supreme priority. This government, which uses the people’s tax money solely for electoral gains, has no trace of ethics left.”

The cabinet also granted in-principle approval for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project at Bidadi, estimated at around 18,133 crore. The project will cover about 7,481 acres across nine villages in Bengaluru South district and Ramanagara taluk, Patil said.

 
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