K’taka Cong panel to address issues raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The state unit of Congress will be setting up a panel to address the concerns shared by people with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

“The momentum generated by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra won’t be allowed to dissipate and a pictorial exhibition of the yatra will be held in all districts,” Shivakumar said during a press conference held at the KPCC office, in Bengaluru.

Rahul Gandhi reached out to the common people and listened to their woes and problems, he said.

“A committee will be created by Karnataka Congress headed by Dhruv Narayan to study the grievances raised by those whom he (Rahul Gandhi) visited and whosoever he met. We will see what more we can do as a party and how we can enhance the situation,” he said.

“I want all sections of party members who participated in the Bharath Jodo Yatra to be part of the committee and understand the demands of the people,” added Shivakumar.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra did not remain simply a padayatra but became a people’s movement...it is an honest attempt to give a new direction to country’s politics,” Shivakumar said, adding, “youth, women and even young children spontaneously responded by freely walking with Rahul Gandhi”.

The KPCC chief said: “The way women, girls and children as well as farmers and youth mingled with Rahul Gandhi was reminiscent of the public response to his grandmother Indira Gandhi”.

Bharat Jodo Yatra started in Karnataka on September 30 from Chamarajanagar and concluded in Raichur on October 23.

Replying to a query,Shivakumar said that the decision on holding an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in the state will be taken after Mallikarjuna Kharge assumes office as the new Congress president on Wednesday. “It will be decided by the new AICC president and the state unit is ready if the honour is given to us,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar asked if the Bharat Jodo Yatra served any purpose.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar, who quit the Congress in 2019 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “the foot march is a self-realisation in admitting the blunder of dividing society on the basis of caste and religion”.

“With #BharatJodoYatra coming to an end in #Karnataka, the big question remains is whether it really served any purpose other than @INCIndia’s classic divide and rule politics?” the minister wondered.

“While the whole world is praising the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts in putting the nation in the forefront, the Congress is simply busy walking on the path of illusion called #BharatJodoYatra!” Sudhakar said.

The minister quipped that only a researcher can provide insight into what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party in Karnataka were able to achieve during the rallies as part of the yatra. He questioned: “Is #BharatJodoYatra a self-realisation of @INCIndia in admitting its blunder of dividing the society on the basis of caste & religion?”

Sudhakar said the yatra should have been named as ‘Jodo Siddhu DK’ pointing towards the alleged differences between the two Congress leaders in the state — former chief minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.