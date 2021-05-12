K’taka Covid surge raging since May 1

Bengaluru Since May 1, Karnataka has recorded 490,051 new covid-19 infections that accounts for over 83% of the active caseload of 587452 which indicates the rapid spread of the virus in the southern state that is among the worst impacted by the pandemic.

The spiralling surge threatens to put Karnataka as the most impacted region in the country if the same growth rate continues, data shows, which could add to the mounting troubles of the state and administration who are yet to get a grip on the deteriorating health crisis.

Karnataka has the highest positivity rate in the country over the last one week at an average of 30.9% as against 23.8% in Delhi and 20.8% in Maharashtra. The national average during the same period is 22.3%, according to data compiled by the Hindustan Times.

Karnataka has the second highest change in active cases since May 1 at 26%, just behind Tamil Nadu which recorded 51% but higher than Delhi at 38% and Maharashtra that has shown a degrowth of -16%, data shows.

From the beginning of the month (May 1), Karnataka has seen at least 4333 deaths with fatality rates averaging over 1%, which is just 0.1% below the national average.

Most of the surge in Karnataka has come from its biggest city and power centre, Bengaluru, that has accounted for 226,779 new infections since the beginning of the month. Bengaluru has the highest number of active cases in the country, even though there are indications of plateauing of cases in India’s IT capital, if data from the last few days is anything to go by.

The sudden surge has sent the health crisis in Karnataka into a downward spiral, beating any estimates or preparedness--or the lack of it--as several people continue to lose their lives either due to the severity of the disease, or worse, shortage of oxygen or life-saving medicines and worse still, inability to find hospital beds for treatment.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to increase preparedness for the imminent third wave. But his administration’s inability to contain the surge despite warnings in November by the government-appointed technical advisory committee (TAC) has come under severe criticism from all quarters.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa said that there were over 840 persons who have remained in hospitals for over 20 days which had blocked beds for more serious patients.

“This way they are staying here (hospital) unncessarily and instead of going home and taking treatment, they remain at hospitals and serious patients are not getting the opportunity to get beds,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said that the total number of beds have increased from 3000 on April 1 to around 12299 currently.

But the situation in Bengaluru is slightly more complicated. Several individuals and other volunteer groups have been helping covid-19 infected persons secure beds, medicine, oxygen and even cremations as the covid infrastructure in the state collapses.

Bengaluru, also known as India’s IT capital, has recorded at least 2199 deaths in May alone, that has flooded crematoriums, forcing the state to even look at erstwhile landfill sites to cremate those who have lost the battle to the virus.

The state’s vaccination drive has also not gone according to plan, data shows, indicating that it was falling short of its own target of 300,000 inoculations every day by over 50% at least.

There was a marginal uptick in the daily vaccinations as 126806 persons got their shots on Tuesday till 3.30 pm.

The state has so far vaccinated 10759572 persons. However, only 2222325 have got both doses which accounts for 3.4% of the total population of the state, estimated around 6.5 crores.

While almost all the focus remains on Bengaluru, the situation in other districts of the state, where healthcare infrastructure is far more inadequate, increases and adds to concerts if these regions will also witness its local systems collapse.

Tumakuru, Mysuru, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi are among the worst affected districts in the state, data shows.

These districts are reporting higher fatalities as well.

“Fatality rates are high in some districts and we are finding out reasons for this. Early detection and treatment is the key to recovery and preventing casualties. The positivity rate in the state is 33.09% and our aim is to bring it down to 5%,” K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s health, family welfare and medical education minister said on Tuesday.

