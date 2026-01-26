K’taka governor details speech row, walkout in report to President

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu describing the events leading up to and following the joint session of the State Legislature on January 21 and 22, during which he sharply curtailed his customary address and walked out amid protests by ruling party lawmakers. Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot walks out of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in Bengaluru on January 22. (Karnataka Legislative Assembly)

According to officials aware of the matter, the report outlines Gehlot’s objections to parts of the draft speech prepared by the Congress-led government. He is said to have sought the removal of 10 paragraphs — later detailed as paragraphs two through 11 — that criticised the Union government and its policies, including the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, also referred to as the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. The paragraphs reportedly dealt with issues such as employment guarantees, the replacement of the earlier MGNREGA programme, and the devolution of funds. The State government did not agree to those deletions.

In his report, the governor told the President that he had advised the government to “modify” the draft address by removing the contentious portions. He also explained the steps he took, which he said were in keeping with his constitutional responsibilities, to address the joint session.

On January 22, Gehlot concluded his address after delivering only three lines. Members of the treasury benches, including senior ministers such as HK Patil stood up and urged him to complete the speech. As the governor moved toward the exit, several Congress legislators, including member of the legislative council BK Hariprasad shouted slogans and attempted to block his way. Security personnel intervened and escorted him out.

According to the officials, the governor’s report also records what it describes as the conduct of ruling party legislators during the incident, as well as reactions from leaders of both the Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in its aftermath. It covers the developments on January 21, when a government delegation met the governor, and the following day’s joint session. The document also notes discussions Gehlot held with the chairman of the Legislative Council, the speaker of the Assembly, the law and parliamentary affairs minister, and the chief minister’s legal adviser.

The Congress government has accused the governor of violating the Constitution by refusing to read the state-prepared address and by limiting his remarks to a few lines. It also alleged that he disrespected the national anthem by leaving the House before it was played, and demanded an apology to the people of Karnataka and to the Legislature.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah defended the State’s position in comments to reporters in Mysuru on January 25. Citing Articles 176 and 163 of the Constitution, he said the governor “shall” address the joint session of the Legislature and therefore does not have the discretion to refrain from delivering the government’s speech on that occasion. At the same time, he said the governor was free to make changes when delivering the Republic Day address.

“The governor is bound by the Constitution to deliver the speech given to him by the government while addressing the joint session of the State Legislature,” Siddaramaiah said. On the governor’s decision to submit a report to the President, he added, “Let him give [the report]. Who said no to it? He has informed us of what has taken place.”

The chief minister said the State government would not submit a separate report on the matter. He also said he was unaware whether the governor would read the government’s speech or make changes to it during the Republic Day celebrations.