Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / K’taka govt has taken away our powers: State EC tells high court
india news

K’taka govt has taken away our powers: State EC tells high court

A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission’s petition over holding elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the State government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court. (HT File)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the State government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court.

A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission’s petition on Tuesday.

Following last week’s Supreme Court direction to hold the ZP-TP elections immediately, the Commission filed a memo before the High Court to hear the pending petition citing emergency.

The High Court asked the Commission’s counsel why a memo was filed before it instead of following the Supreme Court’s direction.

The counsel submitted to the Court that the State Government had withdrawn the Election Commission’s power on delimitation of constituencies and drawing up the reservation list.

Without these the State EC was unable to announce the election schedule.The State had formed a separate panel for the delimitation and reservation even though the EC had completed the exercise on its own. The EC had challenged this before the High Court.

RELATED STORIES

The court observed that a detailed examination of the petition was necessary and adjourned the hearing to May 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP