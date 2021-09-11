Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
K’taka logs 967 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

The day also saw 921 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,905,604. Active cases stood at 17,028, a health department bulletin said.
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Crowd of Bengalurians flock the city KR Market to purchase goods for Ganesha Festival on Friday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT)

Karnataka on Friday clocked 967 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,960,131, while 10 deaths pushed the toll to 37,472.

The day also saw 921 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,905,604. Active cases stood at 17,028, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 310 cases and two fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 141 fresh infections and two fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 96, Kodagu 74, Hassan 61, Mysuru 55, Tumakuru 41 and Chikkamagaluru 37.

Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Ramanagara and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty-four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 167,679 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 45.1 million.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 47.1 million, with 44,634 people being inoculated on Friday, it said.

