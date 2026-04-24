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K’taka logs record 94.1% SSLC pass percentage

This year’s SSLC results show a 94.1% pass rate with 724,794 students passing, amid a third language grading dispute. Girls outperformed boys.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:32 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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The results of this year’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations were declared on Thursday with 94.1% students passing, amid the ongoing dispute over the mechanism to evaluate third language subject papers.

Representative picture

The issue began after a government announcement on March 27 that, starting this academic year, the third language paper would be assessed using a grading system instead of marks. The change was intended to ensure that the subject would not affect a student’s overall result and was announced before the examination. The decision was challenged in court, and the high court directed that marks - not grades - be awarded for the third language this year.

Officials said that the examinations logged a 99.2% attendance rate this year. 770,209 students appeared out of 775,999 registered. A total of 724,794 students cleared the examinations, which reflected in a 94.1% pass percentage, they added.

Officials said that although the results reflected a clear improvement from the 80.04% overall pass percentage recorded last year across three examination cycles, 1,425 students failed only in the third language category.

Girls recorded a better overall performance than boys, with a pass percentage 96.18%. “Though girls are number one, I want to congratulate boys as they have improved their performance; there is a 17.69% increase in boys’ performance compared to last year,” said Bangarappa.

Students in rural areas recorded a pass percentage of 94.80%, higher than the 93.2% reported in urban areas, said officials, adding that government schools saw a 16.8% increase in pass rates compared to last year. “I am happy to share that more than 50% of government schools have secured 100% results,” Bangarappa said.

“66.5% of students have achieved 60% and above (distinction),” he said, adding that 1,532 students benefited from the reduction of the minimum passing requirement from 35% to 33%.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recorded pass percentages of 98.40% and 98.18% respectively, the highest in the state. Kalaburagi recorded the lowest at 85.06, though it improved compared to last year, along with Yadgir.

Officials said digital mark cards are being made available through DigiLocker for the first time. Students who wish to improve their scores can appear for a second round of examinations scheduled from May 18 to 25. Authorities said no third examination will be conducted this year due to the high overall pass percentage

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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