The state government was only undertaking preliminary work for a second international airport near Bengaluru and not seeking immediate clearance, infrastructure development minister MB Patil said on Friday, responding to questions raised in Parliament about the absence of a formal proposal before the Centre. K’taka not seeking immediate clearance for 2nd airport: Patil

“We are aware that we need permission from BIAL to build a second international airport near the state capital. We have time till 2033 for this. Therefore, keeping a vision, we have started the remaining work immediately,” said Patil.

Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli operates under a concession agreement that bars another airport in the region until the 25th anniversary of its opening. Patil said similar conditions had been relaxed in other cities. “When it was first opened, there was a condition that no other airport should be built within a 150 km radius until 2033. Meanwhile, such conditions have been relaxed in New Delhi and Navi Mumbai, allowing the construction of second airports. This will be resolved on a case by case basis,” he said.

“For an airport to come up, factors such as site selection, its verification, land acquisition, compensation distribution, etc. are important. It takes five to six years to complete all these. BIAL permission is required only after all these are completed,” Patil said.

The minister said tenders had been floated through the Karnataka Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for site suitability and technical and economic feasibility reports, which the government expects to receive within five months. “While preparing it, factors such as passenger traffic, potential for industrial and tourism growth, infrastructure, geographical features, rainfall, drainage, noise pollution, waste management, etc. will have to be considered. Despite this, the government has realized that Bengaluru needs another international airport,” he said.

Patil said a high level team from the Airports Authority of India had already inspected potential sites at Chudahalli and Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road and another location on the Nelamangala Kunigal Road, and submitted its report, following which the tender process was initiated.

The clarification comes after the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation told Parliament that no proposal had been received from the Karnataka government or any developer following the Airports Authority of India’s pre-feasibility studies. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, replying to BJP MP P C Mohan, said the Centre was still awaiting a submission under the greenfield airport policy.