K’taka passes resolution amid Maha border row

The border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra escalated on Thursday, with the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unanimously passing a resolution on the dispute, resolving to protect the state’s interests. The unanimous resolution condemned the border dispute “created” by Maharashtra.

The resolution moved by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was adopted by a voice-vote. “There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka’s land, water, language and Kannadiga’s interest. The feelings of Karnataka’s people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state,” the resolution moved by Bommai read.

“Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state,” the resolution added.

Earlier while replying to the debate on the border issue in the House, the chief minister had said that it is the will of the people of Karnataka, not to let go of even an inch of the state’s land. Bommai also threatened to take legal action and condemned Maharashtra political leaders’ “conduct” on the issue. “If they continue like this, we will take legal action,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut had added fuel to the fire on Wednesday by saying, “Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don’t need anyone’s permission.” Raut’s comment was a reference to China’s border aggression in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

In response to Karnataka’s resolution, Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, “The Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister have already clarified that the state government will stand firmly by the Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka. There is no change in our stand on the border issue.”

The resolution comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah announced a committee with three ministers each from the two neighbouring states to prevent any escalation of the fractious 56-year-old dispute.

The row had intensified in the last couple of weeks, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both the states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in Belagavi.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to over 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

(With inputs from agencies.)