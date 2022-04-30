KTR clarifies 'Telangana better than Andhra' comment; says Jagan is like brother

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao who was recently embroiled in a social media controversy after he urged a startup to relocate from Karnataka to Hyderabad on Friday commented that Telangana is better than Andhra Pradesh in providing basic amenities. As the comment against the neighbouring state drew flak, KTR said it was an 'innocuous' comment. "I enjoy a great brotherly equation with AP CM Jagan Garu and wish that the state prospers under his leadership," KTR tweeted in clarification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a meeting in Hyderabad, KTR said his friend recently visited Andhra, his native place and called him to suggest buses from Telangana village to Andhra Pradesh. The minister said his friend suggested that the TRS government should send Telangana people to Andhra so that they can understand the development they have in their state (Telangana). "My friend said that there is no power, water and roads in the neighbouring state. He said he heaved a sigh of relief only after he returned to Telangana," KTR said in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KTR said a BJP MP from north India also had a wonderful experience in Hyderabad. The MP later said there was no traffic jam anywhere because of the flyovers and he reached his destination in seven minutes from the hotel.

The Telangana versus Andhra Pradesh narrative did not go down well with Andhra Pradesh leaders. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said he recently visited Hyderabad and there was no electricity in the hotel. "I never disclosed these minor issues to anyone," he was quoted in reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON