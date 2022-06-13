KTR's jibe at BJP: 'Need double impact, not double engine'

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed the BJP government at the centre over the "double-engine" reference that is often used by the ruling party at the centre while talking about its achievements in the last eight years of governance.

"Telangana with 2.5% of Indian population contributes 5.0% to India’s GDP (Source: RBI report, October 2021) What the country needs is “Double Impact” governance, Not futile Double Engines (sic)," KTR tweeted.

BJP leaders have often referred to the "double engine" comment, originally used by the opposition, to talk about the party's governance at centre and the state level.

KTR's comments on Monday come amid widening differences between his father and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the BJP.

KCR has been meeting opposition leaders lately ahead of the 2024 national elections. Twice since February, he did not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to the southern state. Now, the Telangana CM is expected to be in Delhi on Wednesday when Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting on presidential polls.

Meanwhile, the TRS and the BJP have been attacking each other on various issues. BJP leaders attacked the ruling party in the southern state over the gangrape of a 17-year-old school girl in Hyderabad- an incident that triggered massive outrage in the southern state and in the rest of the country. The accused - most of them minors - are said to be from politically-linked families.

Meanwhile, KTR last week targeted BJP over comments against Prophet Mohammed by its former spokespersons. "PM @narendramodi Ji, Why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation. Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out. (sic)," he had tweeted.

The BJP removed Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from their posts as their comments triggered responses from many nations, including Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia.

