Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Hyderabad due to ‘engine issue’

A Malayasia Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made a turn-around and returned to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ‘due to an issue with one of the engines,’ the airline confirmed on Thursday. Malaysia Airlines Bhd. aircraft on the tarmac at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Bloomberg/Image used only for representation)

The statement from Malaysia Airlines came after a video, recorded apparently by a passenger, showed sparks coming out from one of the flight's engines, and went viral on social media. The statement, however, did not comment on the exact nature of the incident that forced the pilots to return to Hyderabad.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: United Airlines flight engine catches fire during takeoff at Chicago airport

“We can confirm that flight MH199 returned to Hyderabad due to an issue with one of the engines during climb after take-off. The aircraft landed safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:21 am local time; all passengers and crew disembarked safely,” the Sepang-based flag carrier of Malaysia said.

“Affected passengers will be reallocated to other flights for their continued journey. The aircraft is currently on ground for further inspection. Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it added.

The service to the Malaysian capital was carrying as many as 138 passengers. According to sources, the landing was carried with emergency protocols in place at RGIA Hyderabad.

Recently, a Virgin Australia passenger plane from New Zealand's Queenstown to Melbourne in Australia, was forced to make an emergency landing in Invercargill, New Zealand, as one of the engines stopped working after catching fire.

While the exact cause of the fire was not known, Virgin Australia stated that the incident was due to a 'possible bird strike.'

Fire trucks met the plane as it arrived in Invercargill about 50 minutes after taking off from Queenstown.

As per the New Zealand Herald, there were witnesses to the engine catching fire, and ‘loud bangs’ could be heard after the plane took off.