 Australia-bound plane's engine catches fire mid-air, lands in New Zealand | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australia-bound plane's engine catches fire mid-air, lands in New Zealand

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 03:14 PM IST

The plane headed to Melbourne, had to make an emergency stop at Invercargill, New Zealand, after an engine caught on fire

A passenger plan from Queenstown to Melbourne has safely made an emergency landing in Invercargill, New Zealand after one of it's engines caught on fire, according to the New Zealand fire service.

Representative image: Engine catches fire midflight, Australia bound plane lands safely in New Zealand (AP Photo/Frederic Scheiber, File)(AP)
Representative image: Engine catches fire midflight, Australia bound plane lands safely in New Zealand (AP Photo/Frederic Scheiber, File)(AP)

News agency PTI reported that the Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 plane was forced to make a diversion when a fire shut down an engine mid-air. Announcement of the diversion and safe landing were made through the Queenstown Airport's X account as well.

Read more: 2 more Boeing whistleblowers go public, exposing big secret over plane safety: ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

According to a PTI report, Lynn Crosson, shift supervisor for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said that the fire trucks met the plane as it arrived in Invercargill about 50 minutes after takeoff from Queenstown.

A spokesperson for Queenstown Airport, Catherine Nind, said that the cause of the engine fire and the number of passengers on board the plane were not immediately known.

Read more: Tang Clan's 'very special' album played at Australian museum

Virgin Australia said in an emailed statement that the incident may have been caused by “a possible bird strike”. Users on X who were supposedly aboard the flight have also stated that the plane faced bird strikes soon after it took flight.

According to a study by the University of Nebraska, bird strikes cause 1.2 billion dollars of damage to the commercial aviation industry, due to diversions and accidents caused by them.

‘Read more: Unclean worn off seats, bad food, delay’: Investor says his trip with Air India was a ‘horror story’

According to the New Zealand Herald, there were witnesses to the engine catching fire, and ‘loud bangs’ could be heard after the plane took off.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Australia-bound plane's engine catches fire mid-air, lands in New Zealand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On