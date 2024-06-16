‘Unclean worn off seats, bad food, delay’: Investor says his trip with Air India was a ‘horror story’

A man took to X to share about his recent journey with Air India on a business-class flight from New Delhi to Newark. He claimed that he encountered a series of issues during his journey and labelled it as a “horror story”. The man, whose X bio says he is an investor, further added that his flight was “no less than a nightmare”. He claimed he was initially assigned a brtrisoken seat and woke up to uncooked food kept in front of him. A man shared these pictures, claiming that they show the poor condition of an Air India flight. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

The man later shared a screenshot of a reply from Air India. He claimed that the airline shared this reply but later deleted it. “Why did you delete the post?” he asked while posting the screenshot. He also posted pictures of his broken luggage.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Take a look at the post below:

The photo that man claims shows Air India's now-deleted reply:

The X user claimed that Air India shared this reply and deleted it later. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

A photo of the man’s broken luggage:

Screengrab of the X post. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

What did X users say about his post?

“As a policy, I always avoid AI for international flights and keep it as the last option for domestic flights. Can’t spoil the trip,” wrote an individual.

“This is really bad! It’s really unfortunate that Vistara will become the same in their hands,” joined another.

A third quipped, “Air India is facing too many complaints these days, including the suffocation it subjected to flyers on board aircraft from Delhi to SFO for several hours”.

A fourth added, “They also broke my luggage. I was on a holiday trip, Goa. Got slip filled with damage from Air India ground staff in Goa. But Air India never provided compensation for damage. I think AI was better with the government”.

Earlier in April, a passenger accused Air India of throwing his musical instruments while loading luggage. Just a month later, in May, another passenger shared a post claiming that during his journey with Air India from New York to New Delhi, he had encountered several issues - from a broken headphone jack to a seat with scratches to a malfunctioning sliding table.

(HT.Com has reached out to Air India for a comment)