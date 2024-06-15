Passengers ‘strip off’, ‘faint' due to broken air conditioner on Qatar Airways, company reacts

Passengers on a Qatar Airways flight going from Athens, Greece to Doha had to endure harsh heat for more than three hours after the aircraft's air conditioning system failed. The technical failure left the passengers sweating, and a few even removed their clothes due to the heat, as per reports. People struggling in Qatar Airways due to heat.

Garth Collins, a sports massage therapist, shared a clip of Damian Collins, a Muay Thai fighter, who was on the flight. Damian can be seen sweating severely while people behind him constantly fan and try to hydrate themselves. (Also Read: 12 injured after turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin)

"Damian Collins, while they held on board @qatarairways flight QR204 for 3.5 hours with the doors closed, no air cooling, and zero sustenance, people were passing out, and panic ensued. Damian is a fit, conditioned athlete; imagine the stress and danger for any normal individual. Currently, the passengers are queueing at the check-in counters to find out when they will be flown out of Athens and what will be done about their connecting flights in Doha," wrote Garth as he shared Damian's clip.

Watch the video here:

Garth Collins, in another set of videos from the plane, people can be seen struggling due to heat and are fanning themselves from inflight magazines.

According to The Mirror, the passengers were eventually allowed to exit from the airplane and return to the terminal building at Athens International Airport to await further instructions. As per local reports the delayed flight arrived in Doha at around 10:30am on Tuesday, after being scheduled to land at 6:20pm Monday.

The Mirror also informed a Qatar Airways spokesman said, "Qatar Airways sincerely apologises for the delay to passengers travelling on flight QR204 from Athens (ATH) to Doha (DOH) on Monday 10 June 2024, which was due to a technical issue."