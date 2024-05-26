 12 injured after turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

12 injured after turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 07:21 PM IST

At least 12 fliers on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured due to turbulence

At least 12 passengers on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured due to turbulence, Reuters reported citing Dublin Airport.

As per the report, the Qatar Airways flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed shortly before 1 p.m. Dublin time (1200 GMT).

At least 12 fliers on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured due to turbulence(AP file)
At least 12 fliers on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured due to turbulence(AP file)

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport was quoted as saying in a statement.

The incident comes five days after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to land in Bangkok after severe turbulence resulted in the aircraft plunge by 6,000 feet in just five minutes. A 73-year-old British man was killed and 20 others were in intensive care after sustaining injuries.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines tragedy: What's in-flight turbulence? Top 10 most turbulent routes

According to an AP report, at least 22 passengers on the flight had spinal cord injuries while six others including a two-year-old suffered brain and skull injuries.

On Saturday, a Bangkok hospital said that 43 people who were on board the Singapore Airlines flight remain hospitalised.

“There is reason for the public to be concerned but I think the concern is elevated because of the real focus that some news stations have given,” said John Goglia, an aviation safety expert, told Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Student, 28, recalls horror on Singapore Airlines: 'Aircraft was shaking, people hit their heads, lights broke out'

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Turbulence-related airline accidents are the most common type, according to a 2021 study by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

From 2009 through 2018, the US agency found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported airline accidents and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / 12 injured after turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On