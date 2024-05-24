 Singapore Airlines horror: Passengers got spinal and brain injuries, some in ICU | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore Airlines horror: Passengers got spinal and brain injuries, some in ICU

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Fatal turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight leads to spinal surgeries for passengers, prompting airline to adopt new safety measures

Several passengers from the Singapore Airlines flight that encountered severe turbulence will require spinal surgery, a Bangkok hospital said, AP reported. The rare in-flight turbulence killed one passenger.

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (REUTERS)
The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (REUTERS)

ALSO READ- Singapore Airlines tragedy: What's in-flight turbulence? Top 10 most turbulent routes

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singapore Airlines horror: Passengers suffered spinal, brain and skull injuries

• Nearly 60 passengers were injured when the plane hit sudden extreme turbulence at 37,000 feet over the Irrawaddy Basin.

• Twenty-two passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight had spinal cord injuries.

• Six others, including a two-year-old, suffered brain and skull injuries.

• Geoffrey Kitchen, a 73-year-old British passenger, died of likely of a heart attack on the flight.

• Twenty people are in intensive care, but none are life-threatening.

•The oldest patient is 83, and the youngest is a two-year-old with a concussion.

• Forty patients are at the hospital, while 65 passengers and two crew members remain in Bangkok where the flight made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

ALSO READ- Singapore Airlines flight horror: 3 Indians among passengers hit by plane turbulence

Singapore Airlines tweaks seat belt rule

Singapore Airlines announced on Friday that it is adopting a “more cautious approach” to managing turbulence after Flight SQ321 abruptly lost altitude.

The airline said that in-flight meal service will be halted when the seatbelt sign is on, and hot drinks will not be served. Crew members will also return to their seats and fasten their seatbelts.

Read in detail- Singapore Air tweaks seatbelt sign policy, alters route after turbulence incident

No mandatory seatbelts throughout flight

However, the Singapore Airlines new policy does not mandate that passengers wear seatbelts throughout the entire flight. Ron Bartsch, a former safety chief at Qantas Airways, noted that deaths and serious injuries from severe turbulence are so rare that introducing permanent restrictions might deter some passengers.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Singapore Airlines horror: Passengers got spinal and brain injuries, some in ICU
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On