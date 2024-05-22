Singapore Airlines flight horror: 3 Indians among passengers hit by plane turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean, causing it to descend 1,800 meters in three minutes, the airline reported on Tuesday. A British man, aged 73, died, possibly from a heart attack, after being shaked severely by turbulence. The interior of Singapore Airline flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, May 21, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Boeing 777 was flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore with 211 passengers and 18 crew members. The airline said three passengers were from India without specifying their conditions.

Due to the turbulence and stormy weather, the flight was diverted and landed in Bangkok. Authorities reported that multiple passengers were injured, some seriously.

Most passengers were from Australia

According to the carrier, the nationalities of the passengers are as follows: 56 from Australia, 2 from Canada, 1 from Germany, 3 from India, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Iceland, 4 from Ireland, 1 from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, 2 from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, 5 from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and 4 from the United States of America.

Singapore Airlines turbulence incident's latest updates

A relief flight carrying 143 passengers and crew from SQ321 arrived in Singapore this morning at 5:05 am (2:35am as per Indian time). Another 79 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, including those receiving medical care and their family members.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, in a video message, said the air carrier is “committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321, as well as their families and loved ones.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the passenger who passed away,” he said.

Singapore Airlines staff are providing assistance on the ground, Phong said.

The airlines has provided hotlines for relatives of the passengers: +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom).