Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Kudos!': India successfully tests VL-SRSAM surface-to-air missile
india news

'Kudos!': India successfully tests VL-SRSAM surface-to-air missile

In early June India tested the nuclear-capable Agni-4 intermediate range ballistic missile, also from Odisha.
aatmabirbhar defence: India test fires vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 03:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully tested a vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a warship anchored off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha. Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted shortly after the test to congratulate the Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for their efforts.

"Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian naval ships against the aerial threats," the minister said, sharing photos of the missile test.

The department of defence production also tweeted, hailing the boost to the government's vision of 'aatmanirbhar defence'. "Kudos to DRDO. Another boost to 'aatmanirbhar defence'. (Congratulations to) Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of vertical-launch, short-range, surface-to-air missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha."

RELATED STORIES

Earlier this month India also successfully tested its nuclear-capable Agni-4 intermediate range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The defence ministry said the test reaffirmed India's policy of having a 'credible minimum deterrence' capability.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
missile test
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP