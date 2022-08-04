Kuldeep Bishnoi has an advice for Cong after switching over to BJP: ‘Revive…’

Former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday urged the grand old party to revive the ideologies laid out by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Bishnoi, who joined the BJP earlier in the day, said the Congress is in a self-destruction mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would like to suggest to them that the Congress of Indira ji and Rajiv ji, their ideology is something from which the party has completely gone astray,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bishnoi said that he wanted to join the BJP for a “long time now” but waited as he wanted to give the grand old party one more chance as he had always been a Congress loyalist. “But what can one do if Congress is in a self-destruction mode?” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four-time MLA from Haryana's Adampur constituency joined the saffron camp along with his wife and former two-term MLA Renuka Bishnoi, and his supporters.

Bishnoi was formally inducted into the party by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a function at the BJP office in Delhi. State BJP president OP Dhankar and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present at the event.

At the function, referring to the recent Rajya Sabha polls, Khattar said how Bishnoi supported the BJP-backed independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma, and paved the way for the defeat of the official Congress nominee.

Bishnoi assured the saffron camp of full commitment and said his only demand from the BJP was respect for his workers and supporters. To this, the Haryana CM promised to give due respect and positions to Bishnoi's supporters in the BJP as per their seniority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday declared the Adampur seat vacant after Bishnoi resigned from it, thereby setting into motion the need for another bypoll. The official notification said that after Bishnoi's resignation was accepted by the Haryana Assembly speaker, the seat fell vacant with effect from August 3.