Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, wife Renuka join BJP
Four-time Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had revolted against the Congress, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday along with his wife and former two-term MLA Renuka Bishnoi and supporters.
Also read: Haryana assembly declares Adampur segment seat vacant
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presided over the function at the BJP office in Delhi, where Bishnoi was formally inducted into the party in the presence of state BJP president OP Dhankar and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Khattar accorded a warm welcome to Bishnoi and said that he had joined the BJP without any condition. Khattar said Bishnoi’s decision to join the BJP will help the party not only in Haryana but also in Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi community has a sizeable presence.
Khattar referred to the recent Rajya Sabha elections and how Bishnoi supported the BJP-backed Independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma, and ensured the defeat of the official Congress candidate.
In his brief address, Bishnoi, who is also a two-term MP, assured the BJP leadership of full commitment and said that all he wanted from the BJP was respect for his workers and supporters. Dhankar assured Bishnoi that due respect and positions will be given to Bishnoi’s supporters in the BJP according to their seniority.
What he brings to the BJP is not only the political legacy of his father Bhajan Lal, who remained Haryana chief minister for 12 years, but also the Bhajan Lal clan’s rare hold over Adampur assembly segment in Hisar district where the family has never suffered a defeat.
Political observers say the Bhajan Lal family has been representing Adampur in the Vidhan Sabha for over five decades. The former non-Jat chief minister Bhajan Lal, his wife Jasma Devi, son Kuldeep Bishnoi and daughter-in-law Renuka Bishnoi have won from this seat since 1968. The constituency has a dominant Jat vote-bank followed by a substantial Bishnoi population. But in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bishnoi’s son Bhavya had trailed by 23,000 votes from this family fortress and lost the election.
-
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and Puneeth Rajkumar at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
-
Homeless in monsoon: Rain isn’t all romantic
They say, to truly soak in the bliss of the monsoons, one should lie under the open skies after it rains. These are the homeless, who live on the streets. For them, the rain translates into despair and not relief. If it's not already hard enough to survive under the scorching sun, it gets worse when it starts to pour. The temperature plummets, and so do their makeshift shelters.
-
Sanjay Raut says ED kept him in a windowless room, agency says ‘because of AC’
As Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was produced before the court on Thursday in connection with the Patra Chawl scam, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been kept in a room which has neither window nor ventilation. Sanjay Raut was arrested late on Sunday night and on Monday he was remanded in ED's custody. The agency sought Sanjay Raut's custody till August 10. The court granted an extension of his custody till August 8.
-
After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain
After a brief pause, the southwest monsoon picked up pace in Himachal Pradesh again with heavy to very heavy rain in the hill state. The meteorological department has predicted the heavy downpour to continue till next week. It may rain heavily on August 5 and 6, Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said. Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of ₹602 crore due to the monsoon so far. Seventy-eight houses have been fully damaged and 236 partially.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics