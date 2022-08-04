Haryana assembly declares Adampur segment seat vacant

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Wednesday informed the Election Commission (EC) that the Adampur assembly constituency of Hisar district has fallen vacant in the wake of Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s resignation from this assembly seat, a move that will set into motion the exercise to hold bypoll.

Within hours after the rebel Congress MLA Bishnoi resigned from his family bastion Adampur assembly seat on Wednesday, a day before joining the BJP, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat issued a notification that speaker Gian Chand Gupta has accepted the resignation of the MLA.

“It is hereby notified that Kuldeep Bishnoi, MLA, who was elected as a member to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Adampur assembly constituency, has resigned his seat in the Haryana Legislative Assembly vide his letter dated August 3, 2022, which has been accepted by the speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” the notification says.

It says that after the acceptance of the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi, MLA, one seat (47-Adampur assembly constituency) in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant with effect from August 3.

“The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has issued the notification and duly informed the EC about this development on Wednesday evening,” speaker Gupta’s office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by his wife Renuka Bishnoi and supporters, the 53-year-old Adampur segment MLA Bishnoi met the Haryana speaker in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.

According to the convention, Bishnoi signed a one-line resignation letter in front of the speaker before submitting it. With his resignation, the tally of the Congress in the 90-member House has come down to 30.

Later, Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, told reporters that he will join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday with his supporters.

Responding to a question, the four-time MLA said that he wanted his son Bhavya Bishnoi to contest the byelection from Adampur if the BJP agrees and challenged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest by poll from Adampur.

His resignation is the culmination of the political slugfest that began with June 10 Rajya Sabha election after Bishnoi cross-voted, resulting in the embarrassing defeat of Congress nominee Ajay Maken by a whisker. His cross vote had helped BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pull off a stunning victory.

The BJP is set to reward the rebel Congress leader who will join the party on Thursday in Delhi.