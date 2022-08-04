Haryana assembly declares Adampur segment seat vacant
The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Wednesday informed the Election Commission (EC) that the Adampur assembly constituency of Hisar district has fallen vacant in the wake of Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s resignation from this assembly seat, a move that will set into motion the exercise to hold bypoll.
Within hours after the rebel Congress MLA Bishnoi resigned from his family bastion Adampur assembly seat on Wednesday, a day before joining the BJP, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat issued a notification that speaker Gian Chand Gupta has accepted the resignation of the MLA.
“It is hereby notified that Kuldeep Bishnoi, MLA, who was elected as a member to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Adampur assembly constituency, has resigned his seat in the Haryana Legislative Assembly vide his letter dated August 3, 2022, which has been accepted by the speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” the notification says.
It says that after the acceptance of the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi, MLA, one seat (47-Adampur assembly constituency) in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has fallen vacant with effect from August 3.
“The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has issued the notification and duly informed the EC about this development on Wednesday evening,” speaker Gupta’s office said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, accompanied by his wife Renuka Bishnoi and supporters, the 53-year-old Adampur segment MLA Bishnoi met the Haryana speaker in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
According to the convention, Bishnoi signed a one-line resignation letter in front of the speaker before submitting it. With his resignation, the tally of the Congress in the 90-member House has come down to 30.
Later, Bishnoi, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, told reporters that he will join the BJP in Delhi on Thursday with his supporters.
Responding to a question, the four-time MLA said that he wanted his son Bhavya Bishnoi to contest the byelection from Adampur if the BJP agrees and challenged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest by poll from Adampur.
His resignation is the culmination of the political slugfest that began with June 10 Rajya Sabha election after Bishnoi cross-voted, resulting in the embarrassing defeat of Congress nominee Ajay Maken by a whisker. His cross vote had helped BJP-JJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pull off a stunning victory.
The BJP is set to reward the rebel Congress leader who will join the party on Thursday in Delhi.
-
AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan
Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session. On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.
-
Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa
About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at Singla's home turf Mansa. Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers.
-
Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station. Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son's studies. Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty.
-
Moving away from traditional practice, Karnal farmer shows the way
Even as most of the farmers are reluctant to shun the traditional method of paddy cultivation on waterlogged fields which takes millions of litres of groundwater, Gurpartap Singh from Assandh in Karnal has emerged as a torchbearer by adopting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique on 65 acres. Gurpartap said he began the trial of the DSR technique four years ago on two acres.
-
Two more shooters arrested for killing Malerkotla AAP councillor
The Malerkotla police on Wednesday arrested the remaining shooters involved in the killing of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Mohd Akbar 'Bholi'. In a press conference, senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur said brother-in-law of main conspirator Wasim Iqbal, Mohd Asif alias Soni, and his friend Mohd Murshad, who had committed the murder, have been arrested. Soni, who had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Bholi, has already been arrested along with his two aides.
