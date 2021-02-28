Home / India News / Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs
india news

Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the SOP also makes it compulsory for devotees to bring a medical fitness certificate and an e-pass or e-permit issued to them after registering on the Kumbh Mela web portal, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The Kumbh Mela is likely to begin on April 1 and will go on only for 28 days. The duration of Kumbh is being shortened to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

Ahead of the Kumbh mela in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand government has issued standard operating procedures making it mandatory for devotees to produce a negative report of RT-PCR test conducted not earlier than 72 hours of arrival and warning of penal action against Covid-19 SOP violators.     

Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the SOP also makes it compulsory for devotees to bring a medical fitness certificate and an e-pass or e-permit issued to them after registering on the Kumbh Mela web portal, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said. 

The Kumbh Mela is likely to begin on April 1 and will go on only for 28 days. The duration of Kumbh is being shortened to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The devotees may carry their test reports, fitness certificate and e-passes on their mobile phones or in hard copies for verification as and when required, Prakash said.      

All state governments have been requested to widely publicise the SOP so that there is no confusion about it among the devotees, he said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt

'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021

J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months

The state health department has been asked to ensure that healthcare personnel and other frontline workers to be deployed on Kumbh duty are administered the Covid vaccine doses on priority, the official said.  

Officials have also been asked to promote Covid appropriate behaviour like maintaining a distance of 6 feet between two persons in public places, wearing of masks and frequent hand sanitisation, the chief secretary said. 

International travellers coming for Kumbh will also have to observe the SOP besides following the travel advisory available on the website of MoHFW for international arrivals. 

Any violation of the SOP will attract penal action against the defaulters, he said.      

The SOP is to be adhered to at all facilities in the Kumbh Mela area including parking lots, ghats, railway stations, bus stands, hotels, guest houses, ashrams and dharmashalas during the entire duration of the event, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kumbh mela union ministry of health and family welfare om prakash
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP