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Kuno national park: 4 Cheetah cubs born in the wild found dead, leopard attack suspected

The cubs were born in the wild to the cheetah tagged as KGP12 and were found dead in their den in the park in Sheopur

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:14 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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Four Cheetah cubs were found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a forest official said, adding that the wounds on the carcasses indicate a leopard attack.

The monitoring team found the four half-eaten carcasses in the forest. (Representative Photo)

The cubs were born in the wild to the cheetah tagged as KGP12 and were found dead in their den in the park in Sheopur. The cubs, born on April 11 and celebrated as the first wild-born cheetahs in India, were discovered dead by a forest department monitoring team.

The monitoring team found the four half-eaten carcasses in the forest. Their mother, KGP12, was safe and found roaming nearby, said an official.

KGP12 is the offspring of Gamini, a cheetah born in South Africa. Her litter marked the first time an Indian-born cheetah raised in the wild had given birth outside an enclosure. Forest officials hailed the births as a milestone for the project’s primary objectives including the large cats’ survival in the wild and breeding under natural conditions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Kuno national park: 4 Cheetah cubs born in the wild found dead, leopard attack suspected
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