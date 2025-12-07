Cheetah cub run over on Agra–Mumbai highway after escaping Kuno National Park

Bhopal: A cheetah cub born in India was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Agra–Mumbai National Highway at the Ghatigaon–Simariya intersection in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Sunday morning. After escaping, the young cubs were roaming in the Ghatigaon area (Representative photo)

The deceased cheetah was one of two cubs — offspring of Namibian cheetah Gamini — that had escaped from the Kuno National Park on Saturday, officials said.

After escaping, the young cubs were roaming in the Ghatigaon area and had killed a cow in Simariya on Saturday evening. The forest department team had been tracking them since then.

On Sunday morning, one of the cubs, identified as KG-3, was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

“The impact was so severe that the cheetah was thrown to the roadside and died instantly. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police. However, forest officials, who were already tracking the cheetahs, reached the spot,” an official said.

Following the incident, the Ghatigaon police and forest department personnel secured the area, while Kuno National Park officials also reached the site.

The cub’s body has been placed under Kuno’s supervision, where a team of veterinarians will conduct a post-mortem examination, officials said.

Meanwhile, the search operation for the other cub is underway.