Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: 20 people charred to death, PM announces compensation

Kurnool Bus Tragedy: 20 people charred to death, PM announces compensation
Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district early Friday morning after a private bus caught fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, killing at least 20 passengers aboard. The bus was operated by a private firm called Kaveri Travels and was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when the incident happened.
What led to the fire
The bus went up in flames at around 3 am in the morning after it hit a motorcycle on the highway near the Kurnool district. According to police, "the two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle.”
Several passengers in the bus were sleeping when the accident happened. The immediate explosion gave little to no time for people to escape the bus after it caught fire, however, some 21 passengers survived the tragedy.
According to Kurnool District Collector A Siri, out of the 41 passengers, 21 were rescued safely. "Among the remaining 20, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far. Efforts are underway to identify the rest," he said, reported news agency PTI.
PM Modi condoles deaths, announces compensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who died in the fire and ₹50,000 for the injured.
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," read a post by the office of the Prime Minister.
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of lives in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Kurnool District Collector A Siri said that out of the 20 people who have died, bodies of 11 people have been identified.
"There were a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," ANI quoted Siri as saying.
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: A passenger who was travelling in the bus that caught fire near Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district described the horror. He said that he spotted the fire from the window and alerted the driver.
"Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver’s seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped right away. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape..." he said, reported news agency ANI.
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai on an official tour, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.
“I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” he wrote on X.
Kurnool Bus Tragedy LIVE Updates: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he was deeply pained by the unfortunate bus fire.
"Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Kumar wrote on X.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing screams for help before the bus was completely engulfed in flames. Some locals also rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured before fire tenders arrived.
According to police, the bus rammed into a motorcycle on the highway near Kurnool district, following which, the two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle.