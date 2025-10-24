'Woke up to flames, broke windows to live': Survivors recall the horror of Kurnool bus tragedy

For the survivors, who boarded a Kaveri Travels private bus to travel from Hyderabad to Bengaluru last night, the morning of Friday began in screams and smoke, a nightmare they believe they will never forget. The mishap occurred near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district, a senior police official said.

Their routine overnight journey ended in chaos and charred wreckage after the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in this district after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead.

Those who lived to see the light of the day say it all happened in minutes.

“Around 2:30 am, the bus stopped suddenly. I woke up and saw flames on the window side,” recalled Ashwin, one of the passengers seated just behind the driver.

“I immediately shouted to the driver, but the fire spread so fast. We tried to break the windows to get out. About 20 people managed to escape, but the others couldn’t," he added.

Jayant Kushwaha, another survivor, said he was jolted awake by the smell of burning plastic.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing — there was fire everywhere. Everyone was sleeping. We yelled and tried to wake people up, but the doors were locked, and we couldn’t find the drivers,” he told ANI, still trembling from the memory.

“We broke the emergency window and jumped out. Many people escaped that way, through shattered glass and smoke," Kushwaha added.

Outside, locals also rushed to help even before fire engines arrived, breaking open windows and pulling survivors out of the burning shell.

But the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked by a short circuit after the bus hit a bike, was merciless. Within minutes, the vehicle was engulfed, leaving firefighters to battle the flames for hours. By the time the fire was brought under control, the bus was reduced to ashes.

Forensic teams combed through the blackened remains later in the morning, collecting evidence from the charred frame that once carried 41 passengers. The smell of burnt metal lingered in the air as rescuers worked to identify the dead.

Kurnool bus tragedy: What exactly happened? Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM.

"There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire.