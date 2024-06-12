Kuwait fire: PM Modi expresses grief, says Indian mission closely monitoring situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 40 Indian nationals in a devastating fire in a building in the southern Mangaf district of Kuwait. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with Kuwaiti authorities to assist those adversely affected.

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones,” Modi wrote on X. “I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”

At least 40 Indian nationals were killed and several others were injured in the massive fire in a building housing Indian workers in southern Kuwait. Officials fear that the number of casualties could rise.

The fire in the Al-Mangaf building, a residence for workers, was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4:30am. According to local media reports, most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation while the residents were asleep.

NBTC group, an engineering and construction firm, rented the building to house more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states. Those who died ranged in age between 20 and 50 years, the reports said.

Prior to Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock over the incident and said the Indian embassy in the Gulf nation will render the "fullest assistance" to all concerned.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said on X.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured," he said.

Indian ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika had also visited the Al-Adan hospital, where over 30 Indian workers injured in the fire have been admitted.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy said on X.